Comedian Realizes That the TV Show She Was Watching Was Actually Filmed in Her Apartment

Comedian Stef Dag shared her amazement when she found out that Couples Therapy, the TV show she was watching, was actually filmed inside her New York City apartment. While walking around her apartment, Dag visually juxtaposed images from the show with what was actually in each room. The most telling of all, was the sticker on the electrical panel on the wall.

via Herman Yung