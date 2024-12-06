A Linear Tracking Arm Turntable That Plays Both Sides of a Record Without Having to Flip It Over

Internacional de Electrónica, a stereo repair shop in Bogotá, Columbia, shared video of a Sharp VZ-1600 all-in-one stereo with a record player from 1981. What makes the turntable aspect so unique is that it has a linear tracking arm that plays both sides of the record album without someone having to flip it over. The arm simply turns itself upside down to play the other side.

(translated) Sharp VZ-1600z (1981) with reversible turntable mechanism. Plays both sides of the record without having to turn it manually.

A rarity and innovation for its time!

More Demonstrations of This Turntable