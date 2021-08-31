Turning Plastic Pill Bottles Into Orange Robot Figurines

In an episode about recycling, Steadycraftin decided that he wanted to do something original with all of his used plastic pill bottles other than tossing them into the bin. He first shredded the bottles. He then used his plastic injector machine to melt those orange scraps into a workable material. He then shaped them into adorable little robot figurines using molds he’d previously created.

Melting pill bottles into robots.

He also used other recycled materials of other colors to make similar figurines.

