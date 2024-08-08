Adopted Turkey Waits on the Counter to Greet Her Human Dad When He Comes Home

A wild turkey named Pepper Salt Pattison who randomly showed up at a family’s house one day in 2021, has determined that these wonderful humans are now part of her loving flock. In fact, Pepper is so embedded into the family that she she waits for her dad Jim on the counter and greets him with the greatest of affection whenever he comes home.

At the end of a long day to be able to come home and have Pepper literally waiting for me to walk through the door is pretty cool. There’s a turkey on my counter

Jim likens Pepper to a cat.

She has a lot of those same tendencies as cats do. She just wants to be right in the middle of whatever I’m doing.