Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Persistent Turkey Hilariously Attempts to Chase After a Slow Moving Police Car

by at on

Turkey Chases Car

A hilariously persistent turkey named Jake attempted to chase after a slow moving car in the parking lot of the Niagara Falls Police Department in Upstate New York. According to the information provided, a wayward Jake appeared out of nowhere, but has since become the town’s unofficial mascot.

There is this turkey that has been walking around an area in Niagara Falls for months. He has been named Jake the Turkey. You can usually see him along Niagara Falls Blvd between 56th Street and the I-190. There’s been several times where he walked into the middle of the busy road and stopped traffic. He has become the unofficial mascot of Niagara Falls, NY.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.