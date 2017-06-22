A Persistent Turkey Hilariously Attempts to Chase After a Slow Moving Police Car

A hilariously persistent turkey named Jake attempted to chase after a slow moving car in the parking lot of the Niagara Falls Police Department in Upstate New York. According to the information provided, a wayward Jake appeared out of nowhere, but has since become the town’s unofficial mascot.

