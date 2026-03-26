‘Tulip’ – A Charming Needle Felted Stop Motion Adaptation of ‘Thumbelina’

Talented materials artist Andrea Love and illustrator Phoebe Wahl created “Tulip”, a charming needle felted stop motion adaptation of Thumbelina that features a little girl named Tulip who was found in the garden by a caring woman who’d always wanted a child.

As Tulip grew, she yearned to be outdoors, but her protective mother felt that she was too small. Against her mother’s wishes, however Tulip snuck outside one night and in doing so, found herself on an accidental adventure.