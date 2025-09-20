Why Truffles Are the World’s Most Expensive Fungi

In an aromatic TED Ed lesson written by Carolyn Bean and directed by Denys Spolitak, narrator Adrian Dannatt explains what truffles are and why this fruit of certain fungi is considered one of the rarest and expensive delicacies in the world.

Truffles are one of the world’s most expensive foods— in part because global demand often outstrips supply. And truffles are becoming even more rare and more expensive as deforestation and climate change shrink their suitable terrain. But why are these fungi so rare?

