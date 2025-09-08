An Entertaining Look at the Incredible Physiology of Bats

In an entertainingly informative episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank examines the incredible physiology of bats, noting how these misunderstood flying mammals are actually very clever.

Frank also broke down how a bat’s wings work, how they uses different forms of sonar and other physical traits to capture prey, and their very community driven behavior that makes sure everyone gets to eat.

And these little bastards burn through some energy. And if they don’t eat for 2 or 3 days, they die. So, you know what they do? They share. Bonk. If a buddy or someone in the fam missed a meal, a bat that recently ate will regurgitate blood right into their mouths. They’re adorable. You wouldn’t do that for a friend with your Taco Bell. Bottom line is you got to eat how you got to eat.