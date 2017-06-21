A Trio of Orphaned Baby Raccoons Adopt a Visiting Bearded Fisherman as Their Mother

While traveling through the United States, Tanzanian photographer Dominyk Lever stopped off to do a little fishing at Apple Creek in Wooster, Ohio, when he was surprised to find a trio of of baby raccoons clamoring to climb his leg and then positioning themselves onto his shoulders to clean him. It appears that Lever’s bearded visage might have fooled the young procyonids into thinking that the visiting fisherman was one of their own. At first Lever thought that their mother was somewhere nearby, but later found out that the raccoons were orphaned. Luckily, another fisherman named Chuck is keeping an eye on the trio in Lever’s absence.
So, it turns out the raccoons are orphans after all but there is some good news. A man called Chuck is keeping an eye on them and visits with them every afternoon. I was lucky enough to meet him yesterday and catch up with the three little rascals again.