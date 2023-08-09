Man Tries to Trick Squirrels Into Charging His Phone

The Quiet Nerd cleverly tried to trick the squirrels and other small animals of the forest into charging his phone via a metal hamster wheel that generated electricity for a mobile phone battery. He used peanut butter to attract activity.

I’m still very hopeful that we’ll be able to generate some power with at least some of these creatures from the forest for the next couple days …so it’s time to bust out the secret weapon – peanut butter.

While the temptation was great, he couldn’t get any squirrels, cats, or chipmunks who tried the wheel to make a full revolution over the three weeks it was out there

There’s been multiple squirrels and different animals that keep coming by, stepping on it, moving it, walking on a little bit, but nothing’s really been like full up running on it. So I’m not really sure how much charge we’re gonna generate over these three weeks.

He only got them to charge the battery a measly 2%.

After five minutes, it looks like our battery pack is dead again it’s just uh blinking when I touch it and it’s not charging anymore and it looks like we managed to get a whopping two percent charge.

Hey well it's totally charging. At least it has some amount of charge on it. It's blinking so it is pretty low but it is charging. I'm currently at 83 percent right now we'll see how high it goes.

