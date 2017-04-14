Laughing Squid

TriceraTACO, A Prehistoric Triceratops Taco Holder That Can Carry Two Tacos on Its Back

TriceraTACO Taco Holder

KidsFunwares has created the TriceraTACO, a prehistoric plastic Triceratops taco holder that can easily carry two tacos on its back at a time. It is available to purchase from Amazon.

via Internet Vs Wallet, Technabob

