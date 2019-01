While artist Sharalee Armitage Howard and her family were clearing out their Coeur d’Alene, Idaho yard, they noticed that their 110 year old cottonwood tree had died. Rather than pulling out the whole thing by its roots, Howard instead saved quite a bit of the tree trunk to create a Little Free Library that lives in front of her house. Howard said that she’s always wanted to do something like this and has even got the proper licensing to do so.

via Colossal