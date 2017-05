I have faith in the revolution.

“Trashman: The Art of Spain Rodriguez” is a short documentary by award-winning filmmaker Susan Stern that tells the story of her late husband – outspoken underground comic book artist Spain Rodriguez. Using interviews interspersed with samples of his prolific and detailed art, Stern offers fascinating insight into such a talented man. The film was released in November 2012 shortly after his death.

via The World’s Best Ever