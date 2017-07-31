Laughing Squid

The Pfefferman Family Heads to Israel For a Spiritual Awakening in Season Four of ‘Transparent’

In the fourth season of the wonderful, socially relevant Amazon series Transparent, the oddly lovable Pfefferman family heads to Israel in search of a spiritual and historical awakening that allows them to escape their overwhelming lives and find themselves. The season premieres on September 22, 2017.

Maura heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery. Before long the rest of the family joins her for an explosive adventure. Adrift in the desert, each member of the family ultimately set off on their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth.


