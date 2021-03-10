A History of Transparent Electronics Used in US Prisons

Mat Taylor of the gadget video channel Techmoan (previously) explores the history of the transparent electroinic devices used in US Prisons. This includes cassette tapes, cassette players, radios, headphones and televisions, all contained in clear cases.

This is a history video. It’s about *old* tech. It’s old tech from the USA. Every country and every prison in those countries have different rules from one another. Rules that also change over time. The tech shown and discussed is from a variety of time periods and places.