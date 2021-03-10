Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A History of Transparent Electronics Used in US Prisons

by on

Mat Taylor of the gadget video channel Techmoan (previously) explores the history of the transparent electroinic devices used in US Prisons. This includes cassette tapes, cassette players, radios, headphones and televisions, all contained in clear cases.

This is a history video. It’s about *old* tech. It’s old tech from the USA. Every country and every prison in those countries have different rules from one another. Rules that also change over time. The tech shown and discussed is from a variety of time periods and places.

via Boing Boing


Host your WordPress site on Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved