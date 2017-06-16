Laughing Squid

Chinese Father and Son Duo Create Huge Transformers Robots From Scrap Metal

Great Big Story traveled to the the Hunan Province of China to find out more about how farmer Yu Zhilin and his son Yu Lingyun create huge robots in their personal metalworking shop, which are all inspired by the Transformers films, out of scrap metal and vehicle parts.

In 2010, Chinese farmer Yu Zhilin and his son Yu Lingyun opened up their own metalworking shop in the country’s Hunan Province. Inspired by the futuristic robots from the movie “Transformers,” the pair began fashioning original statues from scrap metal. Their first design took about a month and a half to build, but they’ve since created an impressive array of statues, giving new life to discarded car parts along the way. It’s not just the success of their new business that makes this father-son duo happy; the craft itself has brought them closer together.


