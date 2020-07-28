Lone Figure Seamlessly Evolves Into Different Iterations of Itself in the Experimental Short ‘Transfiguration’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“Transfiguration” is an experimental CGI animated short by Matt Pyke and Chris Perry of Universal Everything (previously) that features a lone figure endlessly walking while seamlessly evolving into different iterations of itself. The addition of ever-changing footsteps created by sound designer Simon Pyke adds a new level of realism to the character.

Now completely remade using the latest procedural visual effects software, the updated CGI artwork brings new life to the ever-evolving walking figure, with a new foley-based soundtrack by Simon Pyke.

This film is an update of Universal Everything’s 2011 film “The Transfiguration”.

via Boing Boing