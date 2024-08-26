Heavy Winds Send a Backyard Trampoline Flying Over the Roof of an Alabama Home

Athens, Alabama residents Brooke and Zachary Stagg captured incredible footage of a trampoline flying over their neighbor’s house and onto their driveway during an intense wind storm that hit the area. Luckily, no one was hurt nor was there any lasting damage to the trampoline or the driveway.

