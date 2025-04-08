Trammel Tillman’s Highly Nuanced Performance as the Complicated Seth Milchick in ‘Severance’

The Back Focus examined the incredibly nuanced performance of Trammel Tillman in his role as Seth Milchick in Severance. Using a combination of video essay and interviews, it is clear that Milchick is a very complicated guy. He is a teacher, a disciplinarian, a manipulator, a friend, a devoted Lumon employee, and very much an outsider at times.

Tillman’s early career with theater and small television roles was also covered and how he got the role of his career.

How ‘Severance’ Got Inside Viewers’ Heads