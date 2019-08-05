An Eager Beaver Named Huckleberry Happily Learns How to Turn In a Circle in Exchange for Yummy Treats

A sweet little beaver named Huckleberry at Animal Wonder Montana quite eagerly learned how to turn in a circle once he found out there were treats involved. Huckleberry happily followed a light blue-headed stick wielded in small increments by his human caretaker Jessi Knudsen Castañeda. Upon completion, Huckleberry was rewarded with a yummy ear of corn.

Huckleberry the beaver is getting more practice with target training. Now he’s learning how to Stand Up and Turn in a circle. Watch a training session with Jessi and see what goes right and what goes wrong.