Badass Rock Covers Played On Traditional Chinese Folk Instruments

Taiwanese musician Nini performs truly badass covers of popular rock songs on traditional Chinese folk instruments such as the sanxian (three-stringed lute), the ruan (fretted lute), and the liuqin (Chinese mandolin). The covers include “La Grange” by ZZ Top, “Zombie” by The Cranberries, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica, “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

Nini’s innovative approach to music involves playing genres such as heavy metal, rock, and EDM on traditional instruments like the Ruan, Liuqin, and San Xian. She also performs on a unique electric lute known as the DaoYu, which she uses to create a distinctive and modern sound that bridges cultural and musical boundaries.