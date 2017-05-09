Laughing Squid

Outspoken Trader Joe’s Employee Gets Attacked by a Protective Bird Whom He Called a Smug Bastard

A rather frank and forthright Trader Joe’s employee who goes by the named Trader Steve waxed a bit profanely while sitting in his employer’s parking lot about a family of birds who make their nest right next to the store and the protective bird Steve called a “smug bastard” who keeps watch over them. Realizing that he had to pass the nest to go to work, Steve very carefully took great care as to not upset the birds as he walk by. Unfortunately Steve didn’t look from behind because that’s when the “smug bastard” took the opportunity to get his personal revenge.

via Pleated Jeans

