A Wonderfully Forthcoming Tracee Lee Ellis Answers 73 Random Questions at Her Los Angeles Home

We asked @TraceeEllisRoss #73Questions , and she answered all of them: https://t.co/WhGhaHsqiU pic.twitter.com/gpeGJ8e1ux

She names the types of salt she stocks in her kitchen (“I’m very big on salt”) and tosses in words to live by—not surprising, given the actress’s outspoken positions on a number of matters including race, women’s rights, and electoral politics. Her most desired superpower: the power to impeach.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!