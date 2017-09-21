Laughing Squid

A Wonderfully Forthcoming Tracee Lee Ellis Answers 73 Random Questions at Her Los Angeles Home

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross of the show black-ish graciously welcomed Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into her Los Angeles home and answered 73 questions for the ongoing series by Vogue. In answering the questions, a very forthcoming Ross spoke about doing a love scene as a threesome with Rihanna and James Dean, her beauty routine, her love of shoes, winning a Golden Globe, her favorite spice and the superpower she really wants.

She names the types of salt she stocks in her kitchen (“I’m very big on salt”) and tosses in words to live by—not surprising, given the actress’s outspoken positions on a number of matters including race, women’s rights, and electoral politics. Her most desired superpower: the power to impeach.


