Clever Little Boy Follows His Father’s Instruction to Pick Out a Toy That Fits in One Hand

While out shopping, a clever little boy named Auggie Rooney was told to follow his father’s instructions to pick out a toy that fits in one hand. Auggie first picked out a large box held with two hands, but when his father reminded him of the one hand rule, Auggie neatly put the box down in its place and then picked it up with one hand and returned to his father, saying “This fits in one hand”.

