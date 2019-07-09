‘Toy Story 4’ Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear Toys That Fall Down When Told That ‘Someone’s Coming’

With the worldwide release of Toy Story 4, the Canadian company Thinkway Toys has created an official Disney/Pixar line of interactive toys from the film.

Both the Sheriff Woody and the Buzz Lightyear toys have an extra feature that causes them to fall down motionless whenever the words “Someone’s Coming” are spoken. Both can then be revived with the phrase “Okay. No one’s here”. Buzz even asks for help getting back up when the coast is clear.

As seen in the movies, Sheriff Woody drops down and stays motionless whenever people come near, and now he can respond to kid-friendly Voice Commands. Say, “Someone’s coming!” or “Quiet. Go to sleep.” and Woody will freeze, drop and switch to silent Toy Mode. Say, “Okay. No one’s here” and Woody comes back to life with interactive voice and actions. …and Buzz comes back to life with interactive voice and actions!

Attractions Magazine put these interactive toys to the test with happy results.