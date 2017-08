These pieces are all about turtles and what they can carry on those amazing half-a-globe shells, and about things that need saving.

Artist Lisa Ericson has created a beautiful painted series entitled “ Mobile Habitats ” that depict lifelike tortoises and turtles who carry miniature eco-systems of both flora and fauna around on their shells. Ericson was inspired to depict these gorgeous terrapins in order to promote the preservation of this and many other endangered species.

