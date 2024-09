Noreen of Lisbanoe Leather Craft in Armagh, Northern Ireland, creates amazingly realistic tortoise shell backpacks that are made completely out of leather and can be ordered through the Lisbanoe Leather Craft Etsy shop or through their website. Each backpack is made on a custom basis and takes four to six weeks for delivery.

