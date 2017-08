In 2014, a rather stately sulcata tortoise named Frankie proudly strutted around a pet supply store in a fantastic UFO Halloween costume with flashing lights all around. Frankie’s human later set the footage to the iconic theme from The X-Files.

Frankie of Frankie Tortoise Tails invades a local Pet Supermarket for a Halloween Costume….It’s because he’s an alien. Reptilians I believe they call them.

via reddit