Tortoise and Cheetah Share a Vegetarian Meal Together

A Sulcata tortoise named Penzi generously shared a vegetarian meal with a sweet cheetah named Tuesday at Carson Springs Wildlife in Gainesville, Florida. The two animals enjoyed their meal head-to-head with each other, respecting each other’s space. While this pairing is odd, it is even more unusual, as cheetahs are normally considered obligate carnivores with diets that are primarily meat.

Tuesday loves to eat Penzi’s diet!!

It seems that Tuesday, who was born at the center in June 2018, also loves to read with her humans.