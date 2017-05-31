Laughing Squid

A Map of the United States Plotting Each State’s Top Searched Word for Correct Spelling in 2017

America's Most Mispelled Words

In honor of Spelling Bee Week 2016, Google Trends posted an entertaining map of the United States that plotted the single, most popular word in each state that was most searched via Google for its proper spelling, including how many and which states shared the same word. Google Trends has put together a new map for 2017 with updated information.

