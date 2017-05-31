A Map of the United States Plotting Each State’s Top Searched Word for Correct Spelling in 2017

In honor of Spelling Bee Week 2016, Google Trends posted an entertaining map of the United States that plotted the single, most popular word in each state that was most searched via Google for its proper spelling, including how many and which states shared the same word. Google Trends has put together a new map for 2017 with updated information.
America's most misspelled words – it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku
— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017