Too Many Zooz Strut Their Stuff for an Unsuspecting Crowd in Their Old-Timey Music Video for ‘Caravan’

New York City horn trio Too Many Zooz unabashedly strutted their stuff after being introduced as the new house band to an unsuspecting 1940s swing crowd in the amazing old-timey music video for their unique take on the classic jazz song “Caravan”.

Check out our swing dance inspired take on this classic tune!

The video, directed by Kadrina Padron, shows the band playing to a straight crowd, with musicians Evan Howard of High and Mighty Brassband, Jesse Klirsfeld, and Connor Devlin of Big Boy Brass eventually joining in.



