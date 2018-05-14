Tony Hawk Celebrates His 50th Birthday by Performing 50 of His Original Tricks

Legendary pro skater Tony Hawk celebrated his 50th birthday by pulling off 50 of his awesome original tricks while the RIDE Channel documented the entire awesome performance.

I never imagined being able to skate into my adult life, or that anyone would still care if I did. To celebrate, I did 50 tricks that I’ve created (and/or pioneered on vert). Thanks to all of you that made this dream possible. It’s been an unreal ride, but I’m not done yet.