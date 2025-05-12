Young Boy Who Sounds Like Tony Soprano Raves About His Nonna’s Fresh Pasta and Meatballs

Tony Cash, an Italian boy from New York City, sounds a lot like Joe Pesci or James Gandolfini‘s character Tony Soprano from The Sopranos, particularly when he’s describing his Nonna’s pasta and meatballs.

Yo guys, we’re at Nonna Gracie’s house. She has made fresh pasta and meatballs. Let’s give it a try…Unbelievable.

Every video Tony starts off with him saying “Yo guys”, incorporates hand gestures, and has a beautifully thick New York City accent.

