Dogs in Adorable Costumes March With Their Humans in the Tompkins Square Dog Parade in New York City

Prolific documentarian New York Nico (Nicholas Heller) attended the 34th Annual Tompkins Square Dog Parade in New York City, where he captured adorable footage of beloved pups and their humans dressed in all sorts of amusing costumes that pleased participants and bystanders alike. It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon for the parade, which traveled through the East Village along Avenue A.

Parade Route is Ave A from 13th St to 7th St

Musician Jack White was also there supporting the parade.

While the event is fun for all, according to the organizers, sadly, the the future of the parade is uncertain.

Ian Kennedy, a friend of Laughing Squid, also attended the parade.