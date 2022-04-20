Tom Scott Gets Set on Fire by Pyrotechnic Professionals

Tom Scott on Fire

In a rather igniting video, the ever-experimental Tom Scott allowed himself to be set on fire by special effects experts from the InCamera channel.

With the help of the folks from InCamera and a professional fire safety team: it’s time to try something I’ve wanted to do for years.

The scene in which Scott was set on fire involved a script, a stunt coordinator, additional special effects, sound design, and the distinct presence of fire safety professionals.

Here’s more information about that cool remote control that was featured in Scott’s video.

