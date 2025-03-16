Tom Morello Performs ‘One Last Dance’ for the Final ‘Venom’ Movie With His Guitar Playing Teenage Son

Legendary guitarist Tom Morello and the band Grandson performed “One Last Dance” for the official music video for Venom: The Last Dance, the final Venom movie in its current iteration, which was released in October 2024. Featured in this band was Morello’s teenage son Roman, who rocked out on guitar with his dad.

Official video for Tom Morello x grandson’s “One Last Dance (feat. Roman Morello)” from ‘Venom: The Last Dance’.

Roman Has Been Playing With His Dad for a Long Time