Tom Hanks Talks About the Inspiration For His Iconic Role As ‘Forrest Gump’

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2015, actor Tom Hanks described what it was like to portray Forrest Gump, the inspiration behind the character, how he developed the distinctive vernacular of the character, and the creativity involved with the film.

Actor Peter Capaldi, who was sitting next to Hanks and played the titular role of Doctor Who from 2014 through 2017, shared an amusing story about finding out he had been nominated for an Oscar for a short film he made in 1995

I didn’t even know that they gave Oscars for short films but I’d made this little short film because I was interested in filmmaking and the next thing I knew I was being telephoned and being told that you’re nominated for an Oscar.

Hanks returned to the show in 2016, where he recited a famous line from the film.