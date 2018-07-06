Laughing Squid

Confused Toddler Adorably Searches for the Other Toddler Peering Back From a Full Length Mirror

A very curious, adorably confused toddler walked up to a full length mirror at a clothing store and peered in. The child was startled to see that another toddler was simultaneously peering right back. The child then began searching in and around the mirror to see where the other child was hiding. A passing man added to the reflective confusion.

Toddler in Mirror https://youtu.be/KadxPBfu4os


