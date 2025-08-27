Drone Captures Long Journey of Tire Rolling Down One of the Steepest Sand Dunes on Earth

The adventurous team behind Tuk South rolled a tire down a sand dune in Argentina, known to be one of the steepest dunes on Earth. The entire journey of the tire was captured by a drone flying overhead.

We threw a tyre off the tallest dune in this part of the world! The surface of Mars is a close bet but this is one of the finest deserts on Earth.

Worlds Steepest Tire Roll

The team had just previously driven their their three-wheeled tuk tuks from Chile to Argentina.

