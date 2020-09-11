‘Tiny World’, An Apple+ Series About Earth’s Smallest Creatures Narrated by ‘Ant Man’ Actor Paul Rudd

The original Apple+ documentary series Tiny World takes a cinematic look at the smallest creatures on earth and how they tackle each and every day amongst a world full of giants. Actor Paul Rudd of Ant Man, who quite aptly narrates the series, documents what these lilliputian animals do to survive to see another day. The series premieres October 2, 2020 on Apple TV+.

