Tiny Meerkats Wait Patiently in Line During Feeding Time With Their Favorite Human

Meerkat Feeding

At the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia, an adorable mob of tiny meerkats lined up dutifully during feeding time to get a chance to spend some time with their favorite human and keeper, Beth. Beth carefully doles out kernels of corn from a bright green cup to each hungry suricate who climbed onto her lap, eagerly vying for food and attention.

he Meerkats at Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney just love feeding time with their favourite human, Zoo Keeper Beth. Each and every day of the week visitors to the Southern Sydney based zoo can get behind the scenes to have their very own up close and personal an experience with the little cuties.

