Tiny Meerkats Wait Patiently in Line During Feeding Time With Their Favorite Human

he Meerkats at Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney just love feeding time with their favourite human, Zoo Keeper Beth. Each and every day of the week visitors to the Southern Sydney based zoo can get behind the scenes to have their very own up close and personal an experience with the little cuties.

