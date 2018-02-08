Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Explaining the Reason Why There Are Tiny Drilled Holes at the Bottom of Airplane Windows

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Airplane Window Holes

Geobeats, a creative network and video channel dedicated to exploring little known information, offers an interesting explanation as to the purpose of those tiny holes that drilled into the bottom of airplane windows. The reasons are simply balance and safety during altitude change.

That’s just the breather hole or bleed hole and it’s there for your own safety. When you reach higher altitudes the air pressure drops. Meanwhile in the airplane the cabin is pressurized to keep oxygen contained. The hole is only present in the middle window and helps keep it from breaking. It allows lower air pressure from outside on the outer pane and the higher cabin pressure on the inner pane to be held in balance.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy