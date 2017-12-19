A Tiny Cockatiel Chirps Out a Perfect Imitation of the Default iPhone Ring Whenever He’s Upset

My friend’s family has a cockatiel named Lucky. Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone. It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house.

Whenever his humans begin putting on their shoes, a tiny cockatiel named Lucky automatically chirps out a perfect imitation of the default Apple iPhone ringtone to signal that he’s upset that they are leaving. While little Lucky is expressing his sadness in his own way, the performance itself is absolutely adorable.

