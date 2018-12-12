Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeous Timelapses of Flowers Quickly Blooming

by at on

Flowers Blooming

Slovakian filmmaker Majo Chudý has captured in two different videos, the gorgeous sight of different flowers blooming in gorgeous timelapse photography. In “Flowers Blooming”, Chudý took 24000 photos over the course of six months. In “Flowers Blooming 2”, he took more than 40,000 photos over the course of nine months.

[in “Flowers Blooming”] Orchid had very slow, one flower blooming took 65 hours. The fastest was dandelion, blooming took only 9 hours. …[In Flowers Blooming 2] The fastest flowering flower was Succulent Faucaria and Hibiscus rosa-sinensis. Although blooming lasted only 7 hours.

via Nag on the Lake



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP