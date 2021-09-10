Astronomical filmmaker Seán Doran (previously) has created an enthralling 8K timelapse that gives an ultrawide view of orbiting the Earth. Doran combined footage taken by French International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) with ISS sound environments from Astronaut Chris Hadfield to compile this compelling high definition view.
Created by converting a time-lapse image sequence photographed by astronaut Thomas Pesquet, into real-time high fidelity video footage by means of image repair, processing & frame interpolation.