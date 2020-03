Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

During their massive European Stadium tour, the Neue Deutsche Härte (NDH) industrial band Rammstein shared an amazing timelapse that captured 65 hours of a highly complex stadium stage set up at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion in Dresden.

The band is now touring North America, performing throughout Canada and the United States.

via The Awesomer