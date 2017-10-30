Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Creepy Timelapse of a Magnificent Nighttime Journey Through Mojave Desert Ghost Towns

by at on

Mojave Forsaken” is a creepy timelapse video by filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinović that goes on a magnificent nighttime journey through ghost towns of the Mojave Desert. The new video is part of their SKYGLOW project, a photo book and video series focused on the night sky.

Flanking the infamous Death Valley to the north, west and east, once-booming mining towns of Bodie, Cerro Gordo and Rhyolite now sit in decay at mercy of the elements. In the late 19th century, as gold-hungry settlers overran the West, thousands of mining towns, some as numerous as 50,000 inhabitants, each with own Chinatown, numerous brothels and casinos, sprung up across the continent. However, as the gold and silver mines were exhausted, mining boom collapsed by the early 20th century, leaving these towns abandoned virtually overnight. (read more)

Mojave Forsaken

Mojave Forsaken

Mojave Forsaken

Mojave Forsaken

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy