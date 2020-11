Filmmaker Owen Reiser captured an absolutely stunning timelapse of the mushrooms that were growing in his backyard over the course of eight months. Calling it his “lockdown project”, Reiser captured over 10,000 images of the blooming fungi and spent a great deal of time putting it all together.

This short was shot using fungus found in my backyard preserve. This ‘lockdown project’ was shot over 8 months. There were about 10,000 images used and many failed attempts.

via The Kid Should See This