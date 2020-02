Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Photographer Shahab Gabriel Behzumi of Temponaut Timelapse Stock Footage created a rather itchy three minute timelapse that captured over 57 hours of a ravenous army of ants devouring a slice of banana.

Timelapse of Ants eating a banana slice.

Behzumi then reversed the timelapse to show the ants building the banana slice back up from the ground.