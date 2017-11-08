Laughing Squid

A Mesmerizing Timelapse of the Gorgeous Icelandic Highlands as Illuminated by the Midnight Sun

by at on

Icelandic Highlands

With the short timelapse montage “Zenith: Chasing Light in the Icelandic Highlands“, independent filmmaker Henry Jun Wah Lee of Evosia Studios has once again captured the gorgeous landscape of the Icelandic Highlands as illuminated by the midnight sun. Lee stated that he endlessly chased the light so that he could capture the most vivid images.

Chasing the best light on the Island during the summer months, witness epic landscapes being lit for hours by the magical glow of the midnight sun. ..Most of the photos and videos you’ll commonly see from Iceland are with gloomy overcast skies. Cloud coverage is one of the biggest challenges shooting here. But when you are able to catch the light of the midnight sun shining on the landscapes of Iceland, it is pure magic.

Loading...
